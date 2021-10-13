If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Businesses and individuals alike often underestimate the importance of keeping good receipts. While most know they need to have them, it’s easy to lose them, spill coffee on them or, when you need them for tax time, find that those on thermal paper have faded through the year and are almost illegible.
Back up receipts with electronic versions.
It’s important to have a paper trail of your expenses, but electronic versions are even better. To prevent having problems with your receipts when you need them, get in the habit of taking a quick picture of every receipt. Empty your pockets, wallet or purse at the end of every day, line up your receipts and snap a picture of them.
Email the photo to yourself and transfer it to a file for all receipts. When you or your bookkeeper get ready to do taxes, or you need a receipt for another reason, you’ll know just where to find it and it will be in like-new condition.
Don’t worry about being super organized.
The important thing is to have all your receipts, and that they are legible, even if they’re in a messy pile or out of order. A good bookkeeper will be able to make sense of what you give them, as if it’s a puzzle they can’t wait to solve.
