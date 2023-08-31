Our bodies contain a complex mix of hormones that work together to keep us healthy. But as we age – beginning as early as our 20s and 30s – the levels of these hormones begin to decrease. By our 50s, if not sooner, the symptoms of hormone deficiencies start to take their toll and cause noticeable issues.
Medicines mask the problems.
Most doctors prescribe quick fixes that may help with the troubling symptoms, but they don’t correct the actual problem. All of your hormone levels need to be analyzed to determine what is causing your symptoms.
One player is not a team.
Hormones work best when combined with certain other hormones, so one medication is not likely to resolve all of your problems. Just as in sports, even a superstar needs other supportive players for the star to be effective.
For example, many people are deficient in vitamin D3. Our bodies need sunshine to make it, but when we do go out in the sun wearing sunblock to avoid getting sunburned, it keeps us from making D3, too. We can get D3 as a supplement, but to be effective and build bone, it also needs vitamins A and K2.
Seek experts in hormonal therapy.
To solve the issues that occur with hormone imbalances, it’s vital to see experts who offer hormonal therapy along with the overall medical care of a primary physician. They can restore optimal health and help you thrive.
