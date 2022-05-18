The Federal Reserve Bank adjusts its target interest rate up or down depending on what the economy is doing, and the direction they would like to steer it. By raising the rate recently, they hope to control inflation, which has been on the rise.
Not a science
Even the greatest economic minds cannot predict exactly what will occur in our economy. But, in general, when the Fed hikes its rate, you can expect local rates to go up too in the long run. Mortgage lenders pay attention to many economic trends to determine mortgage rates, including inflation and employment, retail sales, home sales, housing starts, corporate earnings and stock prices.
Increases for second home buyers
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) raised its lending rates in April, which affects loans by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, who are now adding points to the mortgage rate for second-home buyers. Points equate to money that buyers will need to pay at closing or higher interest rates than you would see for purchases of primary residences.
Lock in a rate while you can
Rate hikes make people want to take a “wait and see” approach and hold off buying a home. However, rates are predicted to continue to rise for the foreseeable future.
A better idea is to lock in today’s rates, as rates and points change daily. You can always refinance if rates drop enough to make a difference.
For more information on first or second home mortgages, contact Jon Humig at 520-665-4445.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone