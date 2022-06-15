To provide insight on this topic, it helps to look at recent Green Valley statistics compared to last year’s, as well as national trends.
Inventory and closings in Green Valley
In April 2022 – the latest month for which we have statistics – the Green Valley area had an inventory of 133 homes for sale. That’s a 29% increase over April 2021. Also in April 2022, there were 254 closings, which is a 3% increase over April 2021.
Year-to-date, however, the area had 887 closings, which is a 2% decrease from YTD April 2021. Meanwhile, the median price of Green Valley sold homes in April 2022 was $310,905, a 17% increase over the median price of GV homes sold in April 2021.
Compare to the national picture
Nationally, the Real House Price Index (RHPI), which is kept by First American Financial Corp, rose 32.5% in March 2022 over March 2021 – the largest annualized jump in the 30 years since the index began. Household income grew 4.9% during that one-year timeframe, which was not enough to counter the rise in house prices.
The Federal Reserve Bank recently raised interest rates to try to curb inflation. It is possible that the prices of houses for sale will not increase as dramatically as they have over the past year. As long as the demand for homes outpaces the supply on hand, however, housing prices are not likely to come down.
For information on home mortgages contact Jon Humig at 520-665-4445.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone