The last 10 days or so upended the financial markets. Virtually no one anticipated the demise of several U.S. banks, especially the Silicon Valley Bank with its strong ties to technology companies.
The shakiness of Europe’s powerhouse institution, Credit Suisse, also shook the global financial marketplace. Now everyone is left to wonder nervously what’s next.
The good news
The strength of our banking system depends, in part, on our belief in its stability. Events like U.S. banks rallying to the aid of a troubled bank, and Credit Suisse finding a buyer, instill greater confidence and seem to have quieted financial fears.
How are mortgage rates affected?
As we have seen with the increasing Federal Funds rates, mortgage interest rates are affected by the surrounding financial climate, but they are not always directly affected. We’ve experienced several instances where the Fed raised its interest rate and mortgage rates did not rise.
More good news
Prosperity Mortgage has good news of its own to share. The company has teamed up with an investor that is offering interest rates on secondary/vacation homes that are comparable to rates for primary residences with a 20% downpayment.
This is great news for the Green Valley market. If you would like more information on this financing, or any type of mortgage, contact me at 520-665-4445.
