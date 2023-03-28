bank

The last 10 days or so upended the financial markets. Virtually no one anticipated the demise of several U.S. banks, especially the Silicon Valley Bank with its strong ties to technology companies.

The shakiness of Europe’s powerhouse institution, Credit Suisse, also shook the global financial marketplace. Now everyone is left to wonder nervously what’s next.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?