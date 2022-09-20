We’ve been hearing a lot about mortgage interest rates over the past several months. While lenders cannot control the rates, some are introducing new lending products that can help make buying a home possible.
New non-qualified loans
Many lenders are now offering new, non-qualified (non-QM) loans. These are for people who might be considered unqualified under standard conventional loan guidelines. By working with investors, these lenders are offering:
• 40-year amortization on a mortgage with interest-only payments over the first 10 years
• Bank statement loans for self-employed borrowers, using the deposits on their bank statements from their business to show they qualify
• Asset qualifying loans for people who may not have an income, but have significant cash assets to purchase a home based on those assets
• Investor cash-flow loans allowing borrowers to purchase investment properties without income verification, provided they have a significant down payment, and the expected rent will be greater than the monthly mortgage payment
Loan limit going up
Also, the conventional loan lending limit in Pima County is expected to go up. Currently $647,200, the limit is expected to rise to $715,000 in November.
For more information about home mortgage loans, contact Jon Humig at Prosperity Home Mortgage, 520-665-4445.
