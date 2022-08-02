bargain

Average prices on homes sold in our area this year have increased steadily each month, from $334,500 in January to $370,000 in June. These numbers are a 21.4% and 14.7% increase each month, respectively, over January and June 2021 prices.*

High home prices and rising interest rates have caused many people to hesitate and put their home search on hold. The market has begun to show this with the number of homes sold each month appearing to decline.



