Average prices on homes sold in our area this year have increased steadily each month, from $334,500 in January to $370,000 in June. These numbers are a 21.4% and 14.7% increase each month, respectively, over January and June 2021 prices.*
High home prices and rising interest rates have caused many people to hesitate and put their home search on hold. The market has begun to show this with the number of homes sold each month appearing to decline.
Half the price of CA homes
One group that still envies our home prices are Cali residents. Arizona has always attracted people from the Golden State. In fact, they make up the largest out-of-state group that buys homes in our state.
The average price of houses sold in CA in May was $898,980. Homes sold were the cheapest in Sacramento, at an average price of $625,000, which is still significantly higher than our local home prices.
Location, location, location
Washington state residents are the second largest group who migrate to Arizona every year. Arizona’s average home prices look rosy to residents of Seattle, Washington, where the average price of homes sold increased 12.3%: from $890,444 in June 2021to $1,000,000 in June 2022
For information on home mortgages contact Jon Humig at 520-665-4445.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone