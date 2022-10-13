In August in this column, I talked about the housing market in our area, reporting that the median home price has hovered around the $300k mark since approximately September of 2021 – which indicates that the market seems to be balancing out.
Yet most sellers have been getting 100% of their asking price for the last 18 months. And average time on the market before selling has been under 20 days since March 2021.
So how is the rest of the country doing?
National averages
Home prices fell an average of 1.05% in July and .98% in August across the U.S., according to Black Knight, a real estate analytics company. The median sales price is now 2% below what it was in June.
Markets seeing 3% declines
Austin, Las Vegas, Nashville and Raleigh are some of the markets that have experienced 3% or more decline in prices.
Areas with sharpest declines
The West Coast has seen the largest declines in home prices since June. In Seattle, prices are down 9.9%; in San Francisco, 10.8%, and home prices in San Jose are down 13%.
What does it mean?
The market has slowed somewhat because people are waiting to see what interest rates and prices do. That means those who decide to buy now – or at least look – have more homes to choose from because houses aren’t being snapped up right away.
For more information about home mortgage loans, contact Jon Humig at Prosperity Home Mortgage, 520-665-4445.
