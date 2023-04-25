open house

People always ask if this is a good time to buy a house. For Green Valley, the answer is yes. More than many parts of the country, this area has much to offer.

Active real estate market: The demand for housing in the area has been increasing due to a growing population of retirees, a desirable climate and proximity to amenities and attractions.



