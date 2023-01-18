Mortgage interest rates have dropped recently, as they also did in December, which is good news if you’re looking to buy a house. Of course, it’s good news for sellers, too, because buyers are more likely to buy their home when mortgage rates go down.
You often hear that mortgage interest rates correlate somewhat with the ups and downs of the Prime Rate, so that when the Federal Reserve Bank raises the Prime Rate, interest rates tend to rise too.
That’s more accurate for short-term loans like credit cards and personal loans, however. Mortgage interest rates are a bit more complicated.
Why did mortgage interest rates go down?
Mortgage lenders look at several factors to determine whether to raise or lower mortgage interest rates.
• The Prime Rate
• The bond market
• The Consumer Price Index (CPI)
When the CPI rises, inflation is said to be rising. Governments and large corporations issue bonds to raise capital for expansions, improvements and other projects. They are less volatile than stocks, so mortgage lenders consider what the bond market is doing to be a better economic indicator.
These reports are issued on different days, which is why interest rates fluctuate on a daily basis. Overall, mortgage interest rates are likely to hold steady, or even decrease a bit more, for the next few weeks.
