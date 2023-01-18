rates

Mortgage interest rates have dropped recently, as they also did in December, which is good news if you’re looking to buy a house. Of course, it’s good news for sellers, too, because buyers are more likely to buy their home when mortgage rates go down.

You often hear that mortgage interest rates correlate somewhat with the ups and downs of the Prime Rate, so that when the Federal Reserve Bank raises the Prime Rate, interest rates tend to rise too.



