When the Federal Reserve increased their funds rate another .75% last week, everyone had that “here we go again” feeling. But, as it turns out, we have good news to report in two areas.
Mortgage rates remained steady
Although mortgage rates are sometimes affected by moves the Fed makes, this time the market remained largely unchanged. While shorter term loans like credit cards and home equity lines of credit will see an immediate increase to their rates, mortgage loans did not change
It is possible that the market had already adjusted for the rate increase, knowing the Fed was getting ready to raise their funds rate again.
Inflation edged downward
Inflation data, which was just released on Thursday, shows that inflation finally slowed down a bit in October. This has led to:
• A stock market rally
• A drop in the 10-year treasury yield over 24 basis points
• Mortgage interest rates down roughly .25%
• Government mortgage loans under 7% again
Will mortgage loans remain steady? Will inflation continue to inch downward? Only time will tell. But people looking to buy or sell a home may want to take advantage of this window of opportunity.
For help with home mortgages contact Jon Humig at 520-665-4445.
