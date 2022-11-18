rates

When the Federal Reserve increased their funds rate another .75% last week, everyone had that “here we go again” feeling. But, as it turns out, we have good news to report in two areas.

Mortgage rates remained steady



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?