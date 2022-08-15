The recent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank has people wondering how the market is responding.
Data for the past year, compared with previous years, shows that for the most part the residential real estate market is holding steady.
How much have home sales prices risen?
The final selling price of homes has risen steadily since 2019:
July 2019 - $195,000
July 2020 - $226,000
July 2021 - $272,000
July 2022 - $300,000
The median home price has hovered around the $300k mark since approximately September of 2021 – which indicates the market seems to be balancing out. Yet most sellers have been getting 100% of their asking price for the last 18 months.
The average days homes are on the market before selling remains very low – under 20 days since March 2021. Inventory on hand for July 2022 is in line with typical July inventory going back to 2019.
Interest rates are down
After the Fed raised their interest rate 0.75% on July 27, mortgage interest rates, which typically rise with Fed increases, actually went down. Rates have been holding below 6% for all of August. For government programs like FHA, VA and USDA, rates have fallen below 5%.
It appears that the markets had already “priced-in” the expected rate increase, so when the increase did happen, some pressure was taken off and mortgage rates fell back to a more normal level.
For help with home mortgages contact Jon Humig at 520-665-4445.
