It’s no secret that mortgage interest rates and terms react to the financial environment, including actions the Federal Reserve Bank takes as well as reports on inflation, job losses and more. Although mortgage interest rates are higher than they were a year ago, we do have positive financial news.
Inflation and jobs reports
Recent news on inflation and another positive jobs report have eased the yield on the 10-year treasury note back to the range of 3.5% and in-turn driven interest rates down from their peaks in past months.
Interest rate predictions
Mortgage interest rates are expected to stay in the mid-6% – 7% range for now. However, most analysts are predicting that we will see lower interest rates in the next 12-18 months, at which time, we anticipate a lot of refinances to start happening.
Buyers can get deals
As the real estate market has slowed, sellers are now more willing to negotiate on price and/or paying closing costs for buyers. Many buyers are using this to buy down their interest rate, either as a permanent buydown or a temporary buydown that they will refinance in the future.
Meanwhile, the price of houses for sale has stayed steady or declined. Considering all these factors, buyers may find the coming months to be an advantageous time to purchase a new home.
