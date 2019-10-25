How do you know when it’s time to transition to an assisted living community? Questions! Ask more questions then ask again! Here are five tips to keep in mind when visiting your options for a long-term or short-term stay.
What is your first impression?
When you walk in the door for your tour, is there a friendly, smiling face to greet you? Use all your senses when you arrive. Are residents interacting with staff and each other? How does the décor look? Are there sounds of conversations and laughter?
Tour multiple communities.
Every community has its own culture and ways of doing things. Are the activities that are offered interesting to you or your loved one? After a few tours, you can create a pros and cons list to compare what you like and don’t like about each community to help with the decision-making process.
Stay for a meal.
Food should be nourishing but it should look and taste good, too. Dine with some residents and ask what their likes and dislikes are about the community. They’ll have insider information and you’ll hear it right from the people who live there.
At the end of the day, don’t forget about your gut feeling. Your intuition can be a powerful tool when touring locations and eventually selecting the community that’s right for your circumstances.
For a personal tour to see the smiles and laughter and talk with residents, contact Prestige Assisted Living at Green Valley – 520-648-5583.