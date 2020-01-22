One of the benefits of retirement is not having to account for every hour of the day as you did at work. Living every day without any goals, however, can be a problem.
It turns out that having plans and goals helps us stay healthier as we age. Studies show that seniors who have a plan for the next day wake up feeling more energized and look forward to the day more than those who don’t know what they’ll be doing. Having a goal gives us something to look forward to in the short term and down the road.
Make a list
Are you a list maker? Lists are helpful because:
• You can see in one place everything you want to do.
• It’s enormously satisfying to check off items as you finish them.
If you don’t usually make written lists, try it! Keep it short, though; long lists can seem daunting.
Focus on healthy living
Put specific health-related goals on your daily list. Instead of writing, “exercise,” write different ways to exercise such as:
• “Walk around the duck pond for 20 minutes.” Then increase the time gradually and change locations.
• Another day, write “Lift 10-pound weights for 15 minutes” and increase the time and weight as it becomes too easy for you.
Similarly, instead of “eat right,” give yourself specifics:
• “Eat three different vegetables today.”
• “Eat a hard-boiled egg for extra protein.”
