Flu season has arrived. This highly contagious disease presents symptoms from mild to severe, along with life-threatening complications, even in healthy children and adults.
Tips to help prevent the spread of the flu
• Get a flu shot. If you haven’t done so already, schedule an appointment for your vaccination. It can take 10 days to 2 weeks for the vaccine to reach its top strength.
• Wash your hands. Increase your hand-washing frequency or use hand sanitizer more often. Consider adding a small bottle to your purse or car.
• Avoid close contact with sick people. If you are sick, stay out of public areas including grocery stores, school and work.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze. If you have to sneeze, do so into a tissue when possible.
• Practice other healthy habits. Continue to stay hydrated, get a good night’s sleep, eat nutritious foods, stay physically active and manage your stress. Be sure to wipe surfaces with disinfectant frequently.
If you have questions on how to stay healthy during the flu season, we're here to help. If you find that you have contracted the flu, and need a place to recover, Prestige Assisted Living at Green Valley offers respite stays. Respite stays are short-term stays for those who need a little extra help while they recover, before returning home.