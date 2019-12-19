The holiday season can bring out the best in people, but it can also bring on added stress. Suddenly there’s so much more on your To-Do List: shopping, cooking, baking, wrapping, mailing, parties and family gatherings just to name a few.
Give yourself a break.
Physically and mentally, it isn’t healthy to set yourself up to fail, which is what you’re essentially doing by trying to “do it all.” You rush through the days with a constant feeling of not doing enough. Instead, give yourself permission to:
* RSVP “thank you, but no” to parties you really don’t want to attend. You don’t even have to give a reason; everyone understands you have other demands on your time.
* Opt out of extensive holiday baking, and just bring two dozen cookies to a party instead of four.
* For gifts you have yet to buy, shop online and have them sent instead of spending hours shopping and standing in line to mail packages. Even forgo the wrapping costs because you’re being eco-conscious this year.
* Give some gift cards instead of shopping for “just the right thing.” People love being able to choose a gift or eat out for a special treat.
Now take much-deserved “me time.” Read a book, soak in a tub or take a nature walk. At Prestige Assisted Living at Green Valley, we know how important it is to care for yourself just as much as you do for others. For information or a tour, contact us at 520-648-5583.