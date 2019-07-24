Social isolation, a sense of loneliness that comes from a lack of interactions with others, can carry some serious health consequences. Studies have found that isolated individuals have higher rates of:
* Heart disease
* Other chronic illnesses
* Depression and dementia.
As individuals age, new stages of life may reduce daily interactions and increase the likelihood of isolation. Seniors may lose contact with co-workers after retiring or may not see their children as frequently once they start families of their own.
Signs of Social Isolation
A reduced interest in friends or social situations or neglecting a previously cherished hobby may be signs that your loved one is experiencing social isolation.
Senior living communities offer a variety of ways to help bring people together and avoid isolation, including:
• Activities and events - Most communities offer activities and regular events, allowing seniors to engage with their neighbors and spend time with family members.
• Worry-free living – Join friends for a meal while staff take care of the cooking and the dishes!
• Strengthen family bonds – The sense of relief that comes with knowing your loved one is taken care of can help reduce stressful interactions, and free up more time to enjoy each other’s company.
• Furry friends are invited, too! – Many senior living communities welcome your loved one’s cherished pets, leading to frequent opportunities to socialize.
• Live better – Wellness programming through physical, emotional, spiritual and vocational gatherings promote socialization and boost quality of life.
For more information about senior living, visit www.prestigecare.com or call 520-648-5583.