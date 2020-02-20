Maintaining a healthy diet is a great way for seniors to stay active and energized and can also help reduce the risk of chronic conditions like hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and more.
However, many seniors can find it challenging to follow a healthy, satisfying diet. According to the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) only 11 percent of older adults eat enough fruits and vegetables.
Some seniors may need modified or specialized diets to help counteract some of the changes that come with age. For example, older adults often have slower metabolisms, so they don’t need the typically recommended 2,000 calories per day to maintain their weight. A doctor can review factors such as age, gender, and level of physical activity to help determine the right amount of calories for your loved one.
For most older adults, a healthy meal should include:
• Lean protein, such as lean meats, seafood, eggs or beans.
• Fruits and vegetables, especially those that are orange, red, green or purple.
• Whole grains like brown rice or whole wheat pasta.
• Low-fat milk and other dairy alternatives.
Studies show that following a Mediterranean diet may benefit most people and particularly aging adults. Meals include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, seeds, fish, occasional lean meat and extra virgin olive oil for cooking, dressing and dipping.
