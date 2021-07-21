Behavioral health isn’t the same as mental health. Mental health refers to conditions like depression and bipolar disorder. Behavioral health includes mental health but much more.
Every behavior affects our health.
The body is an intricate system of connected parts designed to work in harmony. When something in the system goes awry, it can cause disease and pain in other parts of the body.
For example, living under continuous stress can cause high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, weight gain, cardiovascular disease, and on and on. Even addiction. And many underlying health problems can cause physical pain that may seem unrelated. Identifying what’s causing your pain or illness is the key to eliminating it.
Look beyond the obvious.
If you have chronic pain or a condition such as depression, you know that medications may help, but they won’t take the pain away for good. You may feel that no one really understands how debilitating your pain is.
By asking the right questions, and focusing on your answers, doctors can get to the root cause of your pain and treat it effectively. When did your pain begin and what were you doing? Have you experienced traumatic life events such as a recent loss or devastating diagnosis? What time of day do you feel most anxious or in pain?
