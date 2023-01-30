We all have experienced periods of sadness, and probably times when you – or a loved one – felt more sad than usual. You might even say that you are depressed about something.
But, how do you know whether it’s sadness, which will pass, or depression that might benefit from seeing a health professional?
Inexplicable sadness that doesn’t go away
“Life events, like losing someone close to you, or job loss, can make anyone feel sad, but if your sadness doesn’t go away in a few weeks or so, or you can’t explain a reason for your sadness, these may be signs of clinical depression,” said Carla Mundt, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at Pima Pain Center.
Feeling overwhelmed and hopeless
As depression continues, people may become overwhelmed by everything and feel that their situation is hopeless. Additional signs of clinical depression include:
• Loss of appetite or overeating
• Difficulty sleeping or wanting to sleep all the time
• Dreading just getting out of bed in the morning
• Crying for no reason
• Laughing uncontrollably
• Excessive anger and irritability
• No longer enjoying favorite things
• Loss of self esteem
• Thoughts of dying or suicide
“Depression causes changes in brain chemistry and can cause physical pain and illness,” said Mundt, “and prolonged pain can cause depression as well. That’s why, as we look for the causes of our patients’ pain, we also consider other conditions they may have, including depression, and design a treatment plan that addresses the whole person.”
For chronic pain, which may also include depression, call Pima Pain Center at 520-399-6000.
