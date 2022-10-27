pain

Advancements in breast cancer treatments have resulted in a current 99% 5-year survival rate for localized cancers and a 90% average survival rate for all cases combined.*

The treatments, however, can also cause significant pain and other troubling side effects.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?