Advancements in breast cancer treatments have resulted in a current 99% 5-year survival rate for localized cancers and a 90% average survival rate for all cases combined.*
The treatments, however, can also cause significant pain and other troubling side effects.
Pain from chemo and radiation
Radiation, for example, can irritate the skin and nerves, which may be temporary or it can become chronic. Some chemotherapy treatments cause neuropathy that can be permanent.
Opioids have been prescribed for this pain, but in addition to the possibility of addiction, opioids have side effects such as nausea, vomiting and constipation. Often, bowel medications must be taken along with opioids to ease that side effect.
Non-opioid, targeted pain relief
Fortunately, many other treatments can be given that don’t come with these side effects, if healthcare providers have knowledge of them and the training to administer them.
“Nerve blocks and epidural steroid injections can alleviate the pain of breast cancer treatments without the side effects that come with opiods,” explained Janelle Jambrosic, a board certified pain and palliative care doctor for Pima Pain Center.
“Using ultrasound, we can target exactly where to administer pain treatments,” Dr. Jambrosic added.
It’s just as important to be treated by compassionate health professionals who understand chronic pain and empathize with their patients.
If you are suffering with any type of pain, contact Pima Pain Center at 520-399-6000.
