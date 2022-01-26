meditate

Many people with chronic pain also suffer from depression, explains social worker Jacqueline Meehan, LCSW, LISAC.

“Mind/body skills including mindfulness, visualization, breath work, guided imagery and more can help ease depression, anxiety and pain,” Meehan explains.

Focus on the moment

For example, you might try mindfulness, which is a way of focusing on the moment rather than on negative thoughts. One way is to notice your surroundings, especially if you are outdoors. Focus on the tree in front of you, the birds in the tree, the songs they sing, the warmth or coolness of the air, etc.

Breathe slowly and deliberately

Try using controlled breath work too, such as breathing in slowly for a count of four, and exhaling slowly for a count of four, while practicing mindfulness. Breath work can also be used on its own to calm your mind or your racing heartbeat.

Tips to use every day

Replace negative thoughts with positivity:

• Start every day by saying something nice about yourself.

• Focus on what you can control, rather than those things you can’t control.

• Practice gratefulness by affirming what you are thankful for daily.

Ask for help

Don’t wait to get help. Ask a friend or family member or call a crisis hotline. “At Pima Pain Center, ask a health provider for me,” said Meehan.

For help with chronic pain and depression, call Pima Pain Center at 520-399-6000.

**National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.**

