For many years, spinal surgery to relieve pain caused by collapsed vertebrae or bone fragments required major surgery. The spinal column would need to be exposed by making a large surgical opening so surgeons could see where they were working.
Recovery from this major surgery required days in the hospital and also extensive rehabilitation. It was often accompanied by a lot of pain.
Special training for procedures
Fortunately, specially trained surgeons are now able to perform minimally invasive surgery to relieve the cause of spinal pain.
Only a small incision is made at the location of the problem. Guided by a camera and a light, the surgeon uses tiny instruments to widen the affected part of the spine,.Then they hold the area open with a tiny screw no larger than the width of a dime.
The surgeon closes the small opening and a few stitches are used to help it heal. The patient can go home that same day. No overnight hospital stay or lengthy rehab is needed.
This type of minimally invasive spinal surgery greatly reduces postoperative pain and the need for strong painkillers.
Surgeons must have specialized training to perform such procedures, so it’s important to understand the type of surgery you will have and the surgeon’s training and experience.
