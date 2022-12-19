Let’s say you are making soup and it tastes okay, but something is missing, so you add some salt. And if it still tastes like it’s missing the mark, do you just add more and more salt?
Of course not. You know you need to try something different by adding other ingredients which, when simmered together, are just the right recipe.
Combine ingredients to taste
Similarly, managing ongoing, debilitating pain safely takes more than a pill, more than an injection that you go back for again and again. Even surgery alone may not be the answer.
For many people, their pain is relieved only when patients have access to a wide variety of treatment methods including:
• Virtual reality
• Cognitive behavioral therapy
• Counseling
• Social work support
• Proven injections and medications
• Groundbreaking surgical techniques
If you suffer from continuous pain that puts limitations on your life – whether it’s spinal pain, knee pain, neck pain, joint pain – Pima Pain Center offers all of these treatment methods and more, along with the professionals who know how to combine methods for a treatment plan customized to each patient’s pain. Call us for an appointment today at 520-399-6000.
