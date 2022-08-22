If you or a loved one suffer from chronic pain, you know how debilitating it can be. It’s hard to enjoy life or even get through the day when you are in constant pain.
You do not need to suffer in silence, or resort to daily pain medications which can have many side effects, including becoming dependent on them. One of the ways patients are experiencing long-term relief is through radiofrequency ablation (RFA).
“Radiofrequency ablation uses heat to block the sensory nerve from sending pain signals to the brain,” explained Yan Yang, MD., who performs the procedure at Pima Pain Center. “RFA is used to relieve joint and spine pain caused by arthritis and for post-op pain after joint replacement.”
Patients receive RFA treatment under local anesthesia as an outpatient. The nerve recovers within about one year, with the results varying per individual patient. Some experience pain relief for several months, while others are pain-free for a year or longer, which is typically a much better result than receiving numbing injections.
For more information about radiofrequency ablation, or for help with chronic pain of any kind, contact Pima Pain Center at 520-399-6000.
