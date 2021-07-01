People with spinal stenosis - narrowing of the space between vertebrae in the spine - can have severe, debilitating lower back pain. As the space narrows, it can pinch nerves that cause severe pain, tingling and numbness in the spine and into the legs and feet.
Often, they have seen multiple doctors looking for relief, and feel as though no one is listening to them or understands their pain.
Traditional treatments include major surgery.
Traditional treatment for spinal stenosis has involved physical therapy and, ultimately, major back surgery that involves fusing the spine.
But, many patients can’t even have this surgery. Since spinal stenosis is usually caused by the wear and tear associated with aging, many sufferers are seniors who have other health conditions as well and are not good candidates for the surgery.
This outpatient procedure relieves the pain.
The Vertiflex procedure opens up the space between the vertebrae to its correct position and inserts a spacer to keep it open. This takes the pressure off the nerves and relieves the pain.
This minimally invasive procedure is done as an outpatient, under local anesthesia, with no overnight hospital stay or the lengthy recovery period of major surgery.
To discuss your spinal stenosis pain, or any physical pain or behavioral issues you are experiencing, contact Pima Pain Center - where caring doctors, counselors, nurses, and X-rays/MRIs are all under one roof - at 520-399-6000.