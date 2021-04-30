When you experience chronic pain, it might seem natural to take pain killers to get through the day. Sadly, many people have become addicted to powerful drugs while trying to ease their pain, and that then becomes a big problem in itself.
Another issue is that when you treat pain with painkillers, you’re masking the real issues.
It’s important to find out what is causing the pain and treat that, with the goal of eliminating the need for pain medications.
For example, debilitating headaches might stem from an old neck injury that can be treated with chiropractic techniques or acupuncture. A longstanding back pain might be helped using advanced treatments like dorsal column stimulation (DCS). X-rays and MRIs allow doctors to see if fractures, inflammation or arthritis could be at the root of your pain. Physical therapy builds protective muscles and enables pain-free movement.
Mental health issues can contribute to physical and emotional pain, which can be numbed with medication, but may be resolved through family or group therapy.
And wouldn’t it be a relief if, instead of running all over town seeing doctor after doctor, you could see them all under one roof in one day, and they worked together to coordinate your care?
