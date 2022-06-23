If you suffer from spinal pain, you likely have difficulty walking even short distances. Medications can relieve the pain, but it is always better if we can treat what is causing the pain. And now, we can do so with minimally invasive procedures instead of major surgery.
Some patients are not good candidates for major surgery due to a variety of situations. Many other patients are understandably hesitant to have major spinal surgery, which typically fuses rods, bars and pins to the spine.
Minimally invasive outpatient procedures
In one type of minimally invasive procedure, the surgeon uses a needle to remove one or more fragments of bone and ligaments that are pressing on the spinal cord or tissues and causing pain. This opens the area, and some type of spinal fusion is usually used to hold the vertebrae open.
A second procedure, that has just recently been approved by the FDA, uses just a tiny screw – about the width of a dime – to fuse the spine instead of the large rods, bars and pins.
Get the scoop straight from us
PIma Pain Center physicians are the only ones in Tucson approved by the FDA to perform the second procedure. Since we’re the ones credentialed to do it, we’re the ones who can best explain it to you. Find out what solution will work for you by calling us at 520-399-6000.
