You may be familiar with virtual reality (VR) from video games or other situations. Two-dimensional VR has also been used in pain management, and has worked well, but once the treatment finished, the pain came back.
Relief can last a year
We know cognitive behavioral therapy works, because we have used it with patients successfully. But now we can provide a new, 3-D Cutting Edge Virtual Reality for pain management, and it is sustainable for as long as a year!!
How does it work?
When you put on the virtual reality goggles, you are transported somewhere else – the beach, Paris, outer space – you choose your relaxation spot. Then learn the specifics on how to relax and eliminate your pain, stress and anxiety.
Cutting Edge Virtual Reality can:
• Reduce pain
• Reduce anxiety and stress
• Help PTSD
• Improve sleep
• Improve disabilities that are made worse by pain
Not available nationwide
Pima Pain Center is part of a pilot program approved by the FDA – it is being used at only 6 medical providers nationwide – and Pima Pain is the only provider in the Southwest selected to offer it. This amazing new treatment will not be available nationwide for two to three years.
We are so excited to be able to offer this to our patients right here in Southern Arizona.
If you think you’d be a good candidate for Cutting Edge Virtual Reality, contact us at 520-399-6000.
