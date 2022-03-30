Helping patients who suffer from chronic pain means looking at the whole person, not just directing all of our efforts to painful areas, but looking into what might be causing that pain, or making it worse.
Food can make pain worse
The food people put into their bodies might be making them more ill. Some foods create inflammation, which is the cause of many cases of severe pain.
For example, many people have severe, chronic pain from arthritis. Studies have shown that some foods make arthritis worse by inflaming tissues around the joints. Reducing or eliminating those foods from the diet can make a huge difference in pain and arthritis flare-ups.
Foods, beverages and ingredients that can make arthritis worse:
• Refined carbohydrates
• Gluten
• Dairy
• Salt and sugar
• Alcohol
• Fried foods
You can control what you eat
The good thing is that food is something you can control. It doesn’t mean you have to give up all the foods you love. Start by removing or reducing one of the foods, and see if it makes a difference in your pain. Do that for each potentially harmful food and learn which ones trigger your pain.
Removing trigger foods often results in weight loss, too; losing just a few pounds can also reduce pain.
If you have chronic pain, contact Pima Pain Center for an appointment at 520-399-6000.
