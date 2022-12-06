If you have been told you need spinal surgery, or you think you might need it for your pain, it’s important to understand the different types of spinal surgery available to you.
Lengthy surgery vs outpatient surgery
Most patients think of spinal surgery as a lengthy procedure requiring a hospital stay and several months of recovery time. And most surgeons practice this type of spinal surgery.
However, a small number of surgeons nationwide have received advanced training to perform minimally invasive surgery in an outpatient setting, with minimal blood loss, no hospital stay, very little need for strong painkillers, and a quick recovery.
Advanced technology for spinal surgeries
Minimally invasive spinal surgery is performed using very small tools inserted into just a small opening, instead of the open spine procedures traditionally used.
In some cases, vertebrae that have collapsed are held open with a tiny screw fused into position. In other cases, pieces of bone and ligament that are pressing on a nerve can be removed in a procedure called a laminectomy.
Some minimally invasive procedures target lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) for pain in the lower back, or sacroiliac (SI) joint issues.
Specialized training for procedures
Only a surgeon with the training to perform such minimally invasive procedures can determine what surgery will be best for your condition. Just be sure you understand all your options.
