If you or a loved one have been prescribed an opioid for severe pain, it is essential to also keep NARCAN on hand in case of an emergency.
NARCAN saves lives
NARCAN, or naloxone, can reverse the life-threatening respiratory effects of opioids such as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin and others. Hopefully, the NARCAN will never have to be used. But, like having a fire extinguisher on hand in case of a fire, it is vital that NARCAN is available in case of an opioid emergency.
Available through your pharmacist
Recent laws have made it possible to obtain NARCAN through pharmacists in addition to physicians. Simply tell any pharmacist that you are an opioid patient and they will prescribe it for you on the spot.
How to administer NARCAN
NARCAN is a nasal spray, but it does not need to be inhaled. Patients experiencing an opioid reaction are often unconscious or unresponsive, and unable to inhale on their own.
First, call 911 so that emergency responders are on their way. Then, simply spray the NARCAN into the patient’s nostril, and it will immediately begin to reverse the effects of the opioid. More than one dose may be needed, so it is important to have several doses available.
People with severe allergies are prescribed EpiPens to have on hand for emergencies. NARCAN is like the EpiPen for opioid patients.
For more information about NARCAN, or help with severe pain of any kind, contact Pima Pain Center at 520-399-6000.
