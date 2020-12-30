Knee pain can be incredibly painful and debilitating, but the good news is there is hope for living pain-free through standard knee replacement surgery, or some of the non-surgical alternative treatments that are now available. With either option, patients always want to know if treatments are covered by their insurance.
That’s an important question. Patients may know what surgery will cost out of pocket, but what about the alternative treatments? What do they cost? And does insurance even cover these alternatives?
Most insurance covers knee replacement alternatives.
Many knee patients have had a steroid like cortisone injected into the knee to keep pain away for as long as possible, usually with limited success. Is there a better alternative? Yes, in fact, there are several viable alternatives including:
• Injections of hyaluronic acid (HA) into the joint.
• Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) taken from your own blood, injected back into the knee.
• Fluoroscopic needle guidance during treatment, and better bracing options after the treatment
• Regenerative medicine to trigger the body’s immune response and promote healing.
