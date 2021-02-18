Last month we talked about using hyaluronic acid (HA) injections as an alternative to knee replacement surgery. Another alternative to knee replacement is platelet rich plasma, known simply as PRP.
PRP promotes natural healing.
Steroid injections have been one of the standard treatments used as an alternative to knee surgery. But steroids have limitations in how often they can be used, and may not work well for long-term results.
PRP uses the patient’s own blood components. After blood is drawn, it is placed into a centrifuge, which spins to isolate the platelets. The PRP is then injected into the affected area. The concentrated PRP promotes healing of the injured or inflamed area. Relief begins within a few weeks of the injection, and pain decreases even more as the healing continues.
In addition to being a viable alternative to knee surgery, PRP is effective for rotator cuff issues, pelvic pain and instability, tennis elbow, tendonitis, muscle strains and more.
Now at affordable prices.
Insurance may or may not cover PRP, but it is now affordable enough for most patients to pay for PRP on their own.
For more information, call Pima Orthopedics at 520-624-0888 and ask about the Non-Surgical Knee Relief Program at our Tucson and Green Valley offices.