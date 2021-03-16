When it hurts every time you go up and down steps - or even just walking or standing up from sitting is painful - getting a new knee can sound like a new lease on life; a fresh start.
And it can be, when you really need it. But knee replacement surgery also comes with the typical risks of major surgery and a significant recovery period, including using crutches and/or a cane or walker during this time.
Examples of Alternatives
Fortunately, there are alternatives to surgery that you should consider trying first, such as:
• Injections of hyaluronic acid (HA), a natural lubricating fluid, into the knee joint to reduce pain, make movement easier, and stimulate the body to produce more HA.
• Injections of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) using your own blood, separating the platelets and injecting them directly into the knee joint.
• Physical therapy to make it easier to move your knee without pain.
• Regenerative medicine to trigger the body’s immune response and heal damaged tissue.
