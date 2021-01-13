If you have knee pain every time you stand, walk or put weight on your knee, you’ve probably wondered if you’re headed for knee replacement surgery. Maybe you’ve even talked with your doctor about it.
Wait. There is a good chance you may not need surgery, thanks to nonsurgery alternatives that are now available. Because while knee replacement surgery is amazing, it does come with the risks and recovery time of major surgery. So of course you’d like to avoid it if you can.
Adding hyaluronic acid to the joint
Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a lubricant that occurs naturally in the knee. However, joints affected by osteoarthritis don’t have the amount of HA they need to move without causing friction and pain.
By injecting HA into the osteoarthritic knee, the joint moves easily and pain is reduced. And, the big bonus is that adding HA stimulates the body to produce more HA on its own.
Knee brace and gentle exercise
After the first injection, patients are fitted with an offloading knee brace. Then, they practice gentle but progressive knee exercises to improve range of motion and build muscle that will support the knee.
The nonsurgical procedure is performed in-office and is covered by most insurance, including Medicare.
Are you a candidate for this procedure?
If you’ve experienced significant knee pain, and other treatments haven’t worked, you may be a good candidate for HA treatment.
For more information, call Pima Orthopedics at 520-624-0888 and ask about the Non-Surgical Knee Relief Program at our Tucson and Green Valley offices.