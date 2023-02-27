People sometimes question the questions they are asked when they apply for auto and other types of insurance. “What difference does it make whether I am married or not?” is a question I hear a lot.
I can empathize with you. It can feel as though that’s a personal question that’s nobody’s business but your own.
Why marital status makes a difference
In a previous column, I mentioned that insurance rates are based on averages. Insurance companies can’t know whether or when anyone will need to file a claim in the future. So their underwriters (the analysts who determine how risky it is to insure an applicant) look at many factors, and one of those is marital status.
Does being married make you a better driver?
Statistics show that people who are married file fewer auto accident claims than drivers who are divorced, widowed or single. In insurance terms, married people are less risky drivers.
Maybe it’s because spouses know they’ll have to tell each other if they have an auto accident. Or they drive slower because of the precious cargo in the seat next to them.
Or maybe married couples tend to stay in and watch movies rather than drive to a theater.
For whatever reason, married people file fewer claims. That’s why they typically pay less for auto insurance.
