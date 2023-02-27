married

People sometimes question the questions they are asked when they apply for auto and other types of insurance. “What difference does it make whether I am married or not?” is a question I hear a lot.

I can empathize with you. It can feel as though that’s a personal question that’s nobody’s business but your own.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?