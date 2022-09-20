bumper

“I have not had any tickets or accidents so why is my auto premium increasing?” is a question that comes up regularly. To the general public, it is a simple and valid question.

Premiums are affected by many factors beyond having an accident: the cost of auto parts, rising costs of labor, and the loss ratios an insurance company realizes from their claims.



