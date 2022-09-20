“I have not had any tickets or accidents so why is my auto premium increasing?” is a question that comes up regularly. To the general public, it is a simple and valid question.
Premiums are affected by many factors beyond having an accident: the cost of auto parts, rising costs of labor, and the loss ratios an insurance company realizes from their claims.
When a bumper was a bumper
Not too many years ago, a bumper could be repaired or replaced within a few days. Today’s newer, safer cars come with cameras, back up sensors, integrated trunk lids and quarter panels that all come in contact with the bumper and may also need to be replaced when the bumper is damaged.
Restoring the car to the condition it was in prior to a loss takes more shop time and, therefore, is more costly to repair.
The cost of lawsuits
The average Arizona liability claim has also increased significantly due to lawsuits. Our society has become more litigious over the past 15-20 years, and insurance carriers incur substantial costs defending their insureds.
If you have additional questions or would like a review of your insurance, please reach out to my team at 520-625-2166 for an appointment.
