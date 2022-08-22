Monsoon season in Arizona runs from June through September, bringing higher humidity, amazing lightning shows, loud thunder and heavy rains, hail, wind and flash flooding. All of these can damage our homes and cars.
The best way to protect your vehicle from hail is to park under cover. If that’s not an option, using a blanket can also help. Remember to tie it down so it doesn’t shift and blow off.
Hail damage to your vehicle is covered under comprehensive on your auto policy, an elected coverage that allows you to choose your own deductible. Without comprehensive, the damage will not be covered.
Most homeowners policies provide protection from wind and hail, subject to your deductible. This season, much of the damage we have seen has been to roofs, sky lights, and paint finishes. Have your roof inspected annually prior to monsoon season. Flat roofs need to be recoated every 3-5 years as maintenance.
Avoid entering flooded roads, where you could be washed away with the water. It's always safer to turn around and take another route. Use your headlights if you are driving through a storm. Do not check on anything electrical during the storm. Make sure windows and doors are shut properly.
Remember that safety is the primary concern. If you have questions on coverage or would like a review of your policy, reach out to your agent and ask questions to make sure you understand your coverage. We are always happy to review your policy and explain coverage to current or potential clients at 520-625-2166.
