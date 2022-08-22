monsoon

Monsoon season in Arizona runs from June through September, bringing higher humidity, amazing lightning shows, loud thunder and heavy rains, hail, wind and flash flooding. All of these can damage our homes and cars.

The best way to protect your vehicle from hail is to park under cover. If that’s not an option, using a blanket can also help. Remember to tie it down so it doesn’t shift and blow off.



Tags

