Many people are not aware that their credit score is one of the factors insurance companies often consider when deciding whether to offer them auto or homeowner’s insurance, and at what cost.
Why credit scores matter
Insurance costs are based on the amount of estimated risk involved. The insurance industry has found a connection between a person’s credit score and how likely they are to file claims. Statistically, people with lower credit scores file more insurance claims for property damage than people with higher credit scores. Therefore, individuals with lower credit scores are charged more for auto and home/rental insurance. This is called using credit-based insurance scores (CBIS).
Some states limit the use of CBIS
Some states passed laws that limit the use of CBIS in pricing insurance, meaning that a person’s credit score cannot have more than a specific percentage of influence on the cost charged for insurance. Arizona does not have such a law, however, so improving your credit score may help you obtain cheaper auto and home insurance.
Improving credit scores takes time
Paying every bill on time and leaving two-thirds of your available credit unused will gradually raise your credit score. Once you have improved your credit score, you should qualify for lower auto and home insurance rates.
