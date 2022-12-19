If you’re looking to cut costs, there are several ways you may be able to save money on your auto insurance. .
Look for eligible discounts
Insurance companies offer discounts based on certain criteria:
• Good driver - for not having a recent accident or violation on your record
• Military service - active, retired and reserve military
• Driving course - taking an online safe driving course
• Monitoring program - some companies have apps that monitor your driving in real time
• Good student - If you have teen/young adult drivers on your policy, their good grades can get you discounts
• Low mileage - if you drive few miles because you use public transportation, work from home etc.
Bundle your insurance types
When you use the same company for two or more types of insurance – such as auto and home – the company rewards you for your business with a discount. It’s an incentive for customers to buy more types of insurance from the same company instead of shopping around for each one.
Ask your agent
Call your agent, or the company if you don’t have a specific agent, and simply ask how you could lower the cost of your insurance. They will look at what you currently have and most likely start with discounts you may be eligible for, such as those previously discussed. But chances are, they will try hard to lower your premiums because that’s better than losing your business.
