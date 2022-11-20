insurance

Many factors are mixed into determining insurance rates. However, insurance companies set rates based on a very simple formula:

Loss Costs + Administrative Expense + Profit = Rate per Unit



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?