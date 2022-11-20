Many factors are mixed into determining insurance rates. However, insurance companies set rates based on a very simple formula:
Loss Costs + Administrative Expense + Profit = Rate per Unit
Loss Costs can be difficult to determine.
Loss costs include the cost of repairing the vehicle, renting a replacement, paying medical expenses and disability payments for the injured, and possibly judicial awards by juries and the related attorney’s fees.
In addition, claims often don’t settle quickly, and costs rise the longer claims remain unsettled.
Administrative costs add to premiums.
Premiums must pay salaries for underwriters, claim adjusters, actuaries and salespeople, plus the cost for offices and the technology needed to calculate and communicate.
Insurance companies also pay premium taxes to the states where they do business in order to finance the regulation of the insurance companies and agents.
State regulators demand that rates are both adequate to prevent insolvency of the company and not unfairly discriminatory. In Arizona, as in most states, the rates must be approved by regulators prior to use by the insurer.
Numerous factors affect individual policies.
So many factors are used to rate each individual policy that only a computer could possibly calculate the premium.
Such factors include garaging location, the owner's credit score, age, marital status, switching behavior, type of vehicle, annual miles driven, weight and damageability of the vehicle, its safety features and the relative cost to repair it.
