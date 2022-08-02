A pool can provide many hours of fun and is great for cooling off from the hot Arizona sun. But, unfortunately, drowning is a leading cause of death for children under 12.
Follow pool regulations
Make the pool safer by following these pool regulations:
• Enclose the entire pool area with a fence at least 5 feet tall.
• Make sure gates open outward from the pool area, and are self-closing and self-latching.
• Alarms are required if any residents are under age 6.
Watch for signs of trouble
Watchful adults are the best safety measures. Drowning happens fast, so don’t take your eyes off the swimmers.
A drowning person doesn’t act the way it’s shown in the movies. Usually, they are gasping for air, so they cannot yell for help. They are in a panic and cannot grab for ropes or life preservers, and may fight rescuers due to their fear.
Protect yourself against liabilities
Most home insurance covers accidents on your property, but it’s important to make sure your coverage is adequate to pay for any judgments and legal fees. Be sure to tell your agent that you have a pool. They may suggest a personal umbrella policy that will cover negligence claims as well.
