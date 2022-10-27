I know many of our customers suffered losses from hail and wind during the storms we experienced in Green Valley this year. What we didn’t pay were claims caused by flood. Up until now, the only place to buy flood insurance for your home was either the Federal Government through National Flood Insurance Program or some unregulated insurer like Lloyds of London.
New Inland Flooding coverage
American Family has solved the problem of water damage from Inland Flooding. The definition of Inland Flood in our policy is a general and temporary condition of partial or complete inundation of normally dry land resulting from:
• Overflow of inland or tidal waters
• An unusual and rapid accumulation or runoff of surface waters from any source including rainfall and ice melt
• Mudflow including liquid and flowing mud of the surface of normally dry land
Not a substitute for flood insurance
This is not a substitute for Flood Insurance if it is required by your mortgage company. This coverage is not available in areas where floods are expected to normally occur, like the 100-year flood areas. It is a sublimit of coverage that would certainly help during the monsoon season.
Premiums are very reasonable based on the limit you choose and the distance your property is located from rivers or washes. Deductibles are the same as you have chosen for other perils. Give your agent a call today.
For more information contact Paul Barker at 520-625-2166.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone