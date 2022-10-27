flood

I know many of our customers suffered losses from hail and wind during the storms we experienced in Green Valley this year. What we didn’t pay were claims caused by flood. Up until now, the only place to buy flood insurance for your home was either the Federal Government through National Flood Insurance Program or some unregulated insurer like Lloyds of London.

New Inland Flooding coverage



