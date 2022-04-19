Here are some of the most common questions homeowners ask us.
What types of claims are covered under my homeowners policy?
Most home insurance covers wind, water, hail, lightning, theft, etc. Additional endorsements can cover interior/exterior hidden water and service lines up to a maximum limit.
Why does my home coverage go up each year?
The cost of materials and labor go up regularly, so most policies have inflation guards to keep up with increases.
Why is the replacement cost different from my home’s market value?
Replacement cost is the amount of insurance you should have on your home to repair or replace it in case of a loss. The market value is what you could sell the home for at a point in time, which is usually a different number.
Should I insure jewelry and fine art?
Most policies have limited coverage for jewelry and fine art. Insuring these directly gives you the replacement cost if any are destroyed, stolen or lost, with a small deductible and a very reasonable premium.
Should I have mortgage life insurance?
Mortgage life insurance helps satisfy the amount owed on the loan in the event of a death. Other types of life insurance can also accomplish this, so talk to your agent about what product is right for you.
To compare or review coverage options please reach out to us today for a no obligation consultation at 520-625-2166.
