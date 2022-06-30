Sure you have homeowner’s insurance, but do you know what it actually covers? Here are some of the common questions people often ask.
What types of claims are covered under my homeowners policy?
There are different forms of policies, but for the most part, your homeowner’s insurance will cover perils such as wind, hail, lightning, theft, etc. subject to the deductible you choose. In AZ, wind and water losses are two of the most common we see each year.
Some insurers will offer additional hidden water and service line endorsements that may cover your interior and exterior lines up to a maximum limit so check with your insurance provider to see if they have coverage options for these items that make sense to you.
Why does my dwelling coverage for my home go up each year?
Most insurance contracts have an inflation guard that increases the structural coverage of the home annually to help keep up with inflation. The cost of building materials increases each year, and the labor and product shortages we have seen over the past year or so also contribute to cost increases.
We typically recommend that you should revisit your coverage limits every 2-3 years as we do with our clients to ensure they have the right amount of coverage or if it needs to be adjusted.
For more information or a free, no-obligation quote contact us at 520-625-2166.
