Last month, we talked about using Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in Regenerative Medicine to heal degenerative joints and other tissues and organ systems.
When we inject MSCs into damaged areas, we augment the body’s regenerative capacity. MSCs heal damaged tissue by orchestrating the entire healing cascade, providing building blocks for new tissue as well as necessary messenger signaling molecules.
Harvesting cells from C-Section deliveries
Mesenchymal stem cells are harvested from full-term C-section deliveries after the donor has been screened for infectious diseases. The umbilical cord including Wharton’s Jelly along with the amniotic fluid and sac are harvested and carefully processed.
They are further tested to determine the number of MSCs, structural proteins, cytokines (IL-1, TGF-α, TGF-β), and growth factors the tissue in question contains. Then they are frozen in liquid nitrogen until needed.
Care is given to inject them in the desired joint or region of the body immediately upon thawing, to preserve viability and increase effectiveness.
Amniotic tissue has been described as fertilizer, while MSCs are new seed, and our tissues are like the soil. The healthier the soil, the better the outcome when new seed and fertilizer are introduced.
There is a bright future for stem cells in many aspects of healing and regeneration. An added benefit is much less recovery time than with surgical procedures.
