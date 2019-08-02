Fasting is one of the most powerful tools we have to improve our health. By definition, fasting means not doing anything, allowing the body to do some serious housecleaning by resting the gastrointestinal tract. Fasting can curb unhealthy food addictions and help other conditions including:
• Hypertension (often requiring a decrease in blood pressure medication)
• Cardiovascular disease (reversing atherosclerosis)
• Diabetes (although those taking insulin should not fast)
• Autoimmune conditions (including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus)
• Depression and anxiety
• Skin diseases
Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting - going more than 8 hours without eating - can help people drop up to 8% of their body weight over 3-24 weeks. A question often asked is, “Isn’t it dangerous to fast?” The answer to that depends on how long the fast is, and what environment/stressors the individual is exposed to.
Extended Fasting
With extended fasting – considered to be three days or more - an in-patient setting is recommended, with daily medical follow-up including taking blood pressure and urinalysis – up to 14 days in length.
Improving Upon the S.A.D. Diet
To maintain the benefits of fasting, it’s important to make changes to the Standard American Diet (S.A.D.) by reducing the intake of refined sugar, refined flour and animal products, instead emphasizing whole grains, fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds.
For more information about fasting, alternative pain treatments, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for men and women, the Nature Cure Retreat and other health programs contact the Nature Cure Clinic in Green Valley at 520-399-9212.