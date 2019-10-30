Most joint pain, including neck and back pain, is caused by damaged, unhealed ligaments and tendons. Chronic pain is often caused by laxity or looseness of the ligaments that are responsible for keeping a joint stable. When this happens, the body compensates by using muscles to stabilize the joint, resulting in muscle spasm and pain.
Conventional treatments - anti-inflammatory and steroid medication - only treat the symptoms, not the cause of your pain. Prolotherapy is the only therapy which successfully treats the underlying cause of most joint pain rather than just treating.
Also known as Regenerative Injection Therapy or Nonsurgical Ligament and Tendon Reconstruction, Prolotherapy stimulates the body’s own natural healing processes to repair injured ligaments and lay down new, strong collagen fibers and cells.
In Prolotherapy, dextrose or sugar-water solution is injected into the ligament or tendon where it is attached to the bone. This causes a localized low-grade inflammatory reaction (a good thing) to allow blood vessels and growth factors to enter the injured area and increase the activity of the fibrocytes and other cells to lay down the reparative connective tissue and allow healing to occur, resulting in relief of pain.
Prolotherapy is used to treat arthritis, back pain, neck pain, fibromyalgia, sports injuries, unresolved whiplash injuries, chronic tendinitis, partially torn tendons, ligaments, cartilage, degenerated or herniated disks, TMJ, and sciatica.
